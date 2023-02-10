Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech after Basile's 33-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 4-9 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-14, 2-11 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Grant Basile scored 33 points in Virginia Tech’s 82-76 loss to the Boston College Eagles. The Fighting Irish are 10-6 on their home court. Notre Dame gives up 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Hokies have gone 4-9 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 5.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is averaging 14.2 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Irish. JJ Starling is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Hokies. Basile is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

