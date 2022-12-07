Notre Dame, Lafayette women postpone game for health reasons

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 5 Notre Dame and Lafayette have postponed a women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday because of health and safety protocols.
A game Saturday between Notre Dame (7-1) and Merrimack in South Bend, Indiana, is still expected to be played. The Fighting Irish have not played since beating No. 3 UConn 74-60 on Sunday. They suffered their only loss to No. 20 Maryland, 74-72, in last week’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Lafayette (2-7) had lost six of its last seven and was supposed to play its first ranked foe this season.
