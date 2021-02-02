Notre Dame shot 58.1% from the field in the second half, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, while holding Wake Forest to 10-of-34 shooting.
Dane Goodwin and Hubb each scored 10 points for Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC), which has won four of its last five games. Nate Laszewski grabbed 10 rebounds, and Hubb also had five rebounds and 10 assists.
Isaiah Mucius had 14 points and Ody Oguama scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Wake Forest (5-8, 2-8). The Demon Deacons were held to 22-of-64 shooting (34.4%) — with nine of those makes from distance.
Notre Dame plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday while Wake Forest is off until Feb. 10 when it faces Boston College.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.