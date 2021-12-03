In one season at Notre Dame, Freeman helped a team that was expected to be in transition after making the playoff last year go 11-1. He also established himself as a vital recruiter for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame announced Freeman will be introduced at a new conference on campus Monday.
News that Notre Dame was working toward to make Freeman the head coach broke Wednesday, just two days after word spread that Kelly, Notre Dame’s winningest coach, was leaving the school to join Southeastern Conference power LSU.
