Notre Dame, South Carolina have holes to fill in Gator Bowl

Notre Dame is trying to avoid ending its season like it started: with back-to-back losses. The Fighting Irish won five in a row before falling to Southern Cal 38-27 in the regular-season finale. South Carolina, which closed the regular season by stunning then No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 7 Clemson, is looking to knock off three consecutive ranked teams for the first time in school history.

The first meeting between these schools since 1984 will be missing key players on both sides. Notre Dame All-American TE Michael Mayer and DE Isaiah Foskey, the school’s all-time leader in sacks, opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. CB Cam Hart is sidelined with a shoulder injury. South Carolina will be without its two leading rushers (MarShawn Lloyd and Jaheim Bell) as well as WR Josh Vann, TE Austin Stogner, DL Zacch Pickens, CB Cam Smith, DB Devonni Reed and TE Traevon Kenion. … South Carolina and Notre Dame handed Clemson its only losses this season. … College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz coached both Notre Dame and South Carolina. He led the Irish from 1986-96 and then came out or retirement in 1999 to take the reins at South Carolina. … Irish coach Marcus Freeman is 0-2 with lengthy layoffs, losing last year’s bowl game and this year’s season opener. ... The Gamecocks are looking to finish the season ranked for the first time since they were No. 4 at the end of the 2013 season.