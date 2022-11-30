Notre Dame takes home win streak into matchup with No. 20 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)
The Spartans play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan State is 2-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Laszewski is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Trey Wertz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Notre Dame.
Joey Hauser is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. Tyson Walker is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 assists for Michigan State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.