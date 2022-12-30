Notre Dame tops South Carolina 45-38 in wild TaxSlayer Bowl

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tyler Buchner accounted for five touchdowns to help offset two interceptions returned for TDs, and No. 19 Notre Dame beat 20th-ranked South Carolina 45-38 in a wild TaxSlayer Bowl on Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The highest-scoring game in Gator Bowl history was filled with big plays and memorable moments. But Buchner delivered the knockout blow when he found tight end Mitchell Evans wide open for a 16-yard touchdown on a third-and-7 play with 1:38 remaining.

Buchner, who regained the starting job after Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal following the regular-season finale, threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards and two scores.

Notre Dame (9-4, No. 21 CFP) overcame a 14-point deficit and won despite South Carolina scoring on the two pick-6s and on special teams. Punter Kai Kroger connected with long-snapper Hunter Rogers for one of the oddest TDs in bowl lore.

Spencer Rattler completed 29 of 44 passes for 246 yards for the Gamecocks (8-5, No. 19 CFP), with an interception and two touchdowns to Xavier Legette.

PITT 37, NO. 18 UCLA 35

EL PASO, Texas — Ben Sauls kicked five field goals, including a 47-yarder in the final seconds, and Pitt beat UCLA in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl.

The Panthers (9-4), playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions.

UCLA (9-4) grabbed a 35-34 lead on T.J. Harden’s 8-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds remaining. The late scoring drive started at the UCLA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left.

Pitt quarterback Nick Patti had completions of 18 yards to Jared Wayne and 17 yards to Bub Means on the ensuing drive. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Patti scrambled for 11 yards to the UCLA 29-yard line. After another spike with 10 seconds left, Sauls came on to kick the game-winner.

MARYLAND 16, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted North Carolina State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Tagovailoa finished 19 of 37 for 221 yards with two interceptions. Roman Hemby rushed for 65 yards on 24 carries for Maryland (8-5), which won its second straight bowl game.

Jakorian Bennett, who helped seal the win with a late interception, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. The Terrapins held N.C. State to 27 yards rushing on 18 carries and kept the Wolfpack out of the end zone.

Ben Finley, one of four different starting quarterbacks for North Carolina State (8-5) this season, completed 22 of 48 passes for 269 yards with two interceptions. N.C. State’s Christopher Dunn kicked field goals of 38, 19, 38 and 26 yards.

OHIO 30, WYOMING 27, OT

TUCSON, Ariz. — CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to the victory in the Arizona Bowl.

The Cowboys (7-6) labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming’s offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn’s 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation.

The Bobcats (10-4) had time to answer, and Nathanial Vakos kicked a tying 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.

Wyoming’s John Hoyland opened overtime with a 29-yard field goal, but Foster pulled down the winning catch over a defender in the back of the end zone.

