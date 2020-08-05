He also played in two games as a freshman before he was redshirted in 2018.
Anthony Brown started six games last season for BC before a leg injury ended his season in October — the second time in three seasons he ended the year with an injury. Dennis Grosel started the last six games, including the Birmingham Bowl against Cincinnati.
Brown transferred to Oregon in the offseason.
