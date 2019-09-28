Unmitigated joy already flowed out of the Upper Midwest this calendar year toward the outnumbered sorts who wore Virginia orange Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium. It came from Minneapolis in April. The well-informed may have heard about it.

But wait: Could the sliver of the orange near the football field and the blob of orange in the upper deck Saturday actually dare crave something almost as dreamy? Certain moments of No. 18 Virginia’s scrap with No. 10 Notre Dame, such as a 17-14 halftime lead, suggested that they could. Then three whiplash plays harrumphed that they could not.

Notre Dame’s 35-20 win under a sky that brooded and then brightened traded on three plays that doubled as near-triplets. All involved Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins getting sacked — quite a thing, given Notre Dame entered the game ranked No. 107 nationally in sacks, set against Virginia’s No. 1. All involved Perkins then fumbling. Two involved Irish linemen rumbling from there. One created an immediate touchdown.

They came in the first quarter (one) and the third quarter (two). They proved the most crushing of Notre Dame’s eight sacks (to Virginia’s two). The last of the three, Julian Okwara’s screaming sack from Perkins’s right and Adetokunbo Ogundeji’s immediate recovery and 23-yard run, resulted in the touchdown that finally gave Notre Dame (3-1) some cushion at 28-17 with 1:41 left in the third quarter. The second one, Jamir Jones’s punch-out of the ball to Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, redirected the game after Virginia barged out of halftime with a binge of cleverness and backbone.

Ahead 17-14 way back then, Virginia (4-1) quickly ramped up its threat to severe — until the whole outlook and game changed in one whoa of a play.

First, Virginia kicker Brian Delaney pulled off one of the more artful onside kicks in onside-kick art history, sprinkling the ball over to the right with the accuracy of a throw, so that teammate Bryce Hall could catch it in stride at midfield. Virginia’s ensuing stall still felt harmless when Nash Griffin’s punt got downed at the Notre Dame 2-yard line. The Cavaliers’ defense allowed next to nothing from there, and a punt left Virginia pretty much where it had been, parked at Notre Dame’s 38-yard line.

On third and 10 from there, Perkins backed up and looked around from the pocket, with no clear options but also no inkling the game was about to make a U-turn. Defensive lineman Jones struck free the football, which made a quirky little arc over to Tagovailoa-Amosa, the 285-pound first cousin of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa-Amosa caught the ball and took off rumbling until Perkins commendably chased him down at the Virginia 7-yard line. Your basic two-play, two-rush, zero-suspense, seven-yard “drive” commenced from there, Tony Jones Jr. easing in from the 2. Notre Dame led, and would keep that lead even after Virginia punted, Chris Finke muffed it, Virginia’s Joey Blount recovered it, and an excessively cute and incomplete Virginia pass play on fourth and one negated it.

The Jamir Jones-to-Tagovailoa-Amosa fumble play had doubled as something of a rerun, a similar play having redirected the first half. That one came after the Cavaliers had started off more than well.

They had gotten the ball at the outset and zipped 69 yards in seven plays to score, relying on three smashing pass plays. There was Perkins’s 18-yard pass through the middle to Hasise Dubois, who took the first of his nine catches and dragged some defenders along. There was Perkins’s short pass left that seemed to whir right by defensive lineman Okwara to Joe Reed, who took the first of his nine catches and hurried toward the middle of the field for a 43-yard chunk. There was Perkins’s terrific exit from scary traffic on third down from the Notre Dame 6-yard line, when the quarterback headed left and flipped a touchdown pass to Reed, alone on the left edge of the end zone.

Established as feisty, Virginia appeared to get a stop straightaway on Notre Dame’s first possession, with quarterback Ian Book running a half-marathon around the backfield toward a harmless incompletion. An offside call sustained the possession and enabled Book’s six-yard pass to Cole Kmet for a first down. Book soon found Finke for 28 to the Virginia 14-yard line. Tony Jones Jr. soon scored from five yards.

The game stood 7-7, and Virginia moved promisingly to the Notre Dame 34-yard line, but the game proved ready to twist.

Okwara managed the double doom of sacking Perkins and plucking the ball free. Notre Dame blasted 54 yards downfield in four plays, C’Bo Flemister banging off two Virginia defenders on his way to an 11-yard touchdown run.

Virginia surmounted all that to get to halftime ahead. Its six-play, 76-yard move late in the second quarter starred two connections between Perkins and Dubois, one for 39 yards and one for a 16-yard touchdown. Dubois caught the latter masterfully against the left sideline, with the ball briefly pressed against his upper face mask.

The visitors had a 17-14 lead, which melded curiously with their program’s 0-24 all-time record on the road against top-10 teams. Could this become another dream of a day way up this way?

Three ambitious sacks determined it could not.