Notre Dame visits Georgia Tech, looks to stop road skid

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame will look to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Fighting Irish play Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 7-6 in home games. Georgia Tech gives up 71.2 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 2-10 in ACC play. Notre Dame is third in the ACC shooting 36.8% from downtown. Marcus Hammond paces the Fighting Irish shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Dabbo Coleman is shooting 36.3% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Nate Laszewski is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

