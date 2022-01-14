The Fighting Irish are 4-1 in conference matchups. Notre Dame ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.
The Hokies and Fighting Irish meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keve Aluma is averaging 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.
Goodwin is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Blake Wesley is shooting 43.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.
Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.