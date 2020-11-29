Anaya Peoples added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Notre Dame with Abby Prohaska scoring 10 points. Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey, the third of three sisters to play for the Irish, was scoreless in 22 minutes after recording a career high of 34 points in a one-point loss to Ohio in the team’s opener.
Notre Dame was again without three returning starters: Sam Brunelle, Katlyn Gilbert and Mikki Vaughn, out for various reasons.
Peyton Scott scored 18 points, Katie Davidson had 16 along with 10 rebounds and Kelly McLaughlin scored 10 points for the RedHawks, who were playing in their opener.
