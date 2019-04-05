Notre Dame felt burdened this year, the way any program that returns four starters from its national championship team and receives the No. 1 preseason ranking would. The Fighting Irish felt so weighed down that a season’s normal milestones — when the team found its chemistry, when it started having fun and when it found its focus — arrived much later than usual.

But at the end of the second national semifinal Friday night, Connecticut’s ­Katie Lou Samuelson missed a three-pointer with 28 seconds to play and, as Brianna Turner charged downcourt with her Fighting Irish teammates running and cheering and screaming behind her, Notre Dame looked like it had been freed.

The top-seeded Fighting Irish advanced to their second straight national title game with an 81-76 win over archrival Connecticut in the powerhouse ­programs’ 50th overall meeting, their eighth in the Final Four.

Notre Dame (35-3) advances to face No. 1 overall seed Baylor, which beat second-seeded ­Oregon, 72-67, in the first semifinal. Bears Coach Kim Mulkey sat one row behind Connecticut’s bench to take in the second game, a bolt of blond hair and a hot-pink suit in a swarm of Baylor green.

The Irish gave her plenty to think about. They pulled ahead for good with 89 seconds to play on a jumper from Jessica Shepard and needed nothing but free throws from then on. Connecticut’s Christyn Williams’s three-pointer with three seconds to go didn’t matter.

Arike Ogunbowale, the hero of last year’s Final Four, led the team with 23 points, and Shepard had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. In all, there were five Notre Dame scorers in double figures to outclass Connecticut’s four.

Samuelson finished with 20 points; her partner in crime these past four years, Napheesa Collier, had 15. Williams had 19.

Despite its record 12 consecutive appearances in the Final Four, second-seeded Connecticut failed to advance to the national title game for the third year in a row.

The game felt as back-and-forth as a boxing match, with tension in a sold-out Amalie Arena ratcheting to a new level of in the last minutes of the third quarter.

The final 97 seconds of the period could have given spectators whiplash, and it was hardly a fair fight, considering Samuelson had nine points in that span. The bout went like this: Samuelson three-pointer (her first of the game), two Notre Dame free throws. Samuelson three-pointer, Ogunbowale three-pointer. Samuelson got the last dig after she was fouled behind the arc and hit a trio of free throws to put Connecticut up 54-52 heading into the fourth quarter.

Williams opened the fourth quarter with five points in the first two minutes, and Samuelson added another three to give Connecticut a 62-55 lead and force Notre Dame into taking a timeout just 101 seconds into the period.

The Fighting Irish rebounded again, and a Marina Mabrey three-pointer tied the score at 66. The teams traded baskets until Shepard’s jumper put them ahead for good.