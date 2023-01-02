Nowell and Kansas State host No. 6 Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas State Wildcats (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays the No. 6 Texas Longhorns after Markquis Nowell scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 82-76 overtime win against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Longhorns have gone 9-0 at home. Texas averages 82.7 points while outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against conference opponents. Kansas State is 9-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Longhorns and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Keyontae Johnson is shooting 56.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article