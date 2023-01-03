Nowell and Kansas State host No. 6 Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas State Wildcats (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -9; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the No. 6 Texas Longhorns after Markquis Nowell scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 82-76 overtime victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Longhorns are 9-0 on their home court. Texas ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 33.8% from downtown, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 9-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Longhorns and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Texas.

Nowell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

