The breakaway featured five 3-pointers and when McGuirl hit his second, the Wildcats were up by 20 and in control.
Kansas State made 35-of-58 field goals for 60% shooting and were 9-for-19 from beyond the arc.
Seven-foot junior Carlton Linguard played four minutes and scored two points as he eases back into the rotation after knee surgery in the spring.
Paul Bruns scored 16 points to lead North Dakota (2-5), which lost a fourth straight. Bentiu Panoam added 10 points. The Fighting Hawks shot 29% and were 3-for-31 from distance.
