UALR (7-5) trailed 69-63 with 2:03 remaining. There was no more scoring until Nowell hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left. After Michael Ertel made two free throws for ULM, Nowell drained another 3-pointer with 22 seconds left and the Trojans trailed 71-69. After both teams made 1 of 2 from the line, UALR gained possession on a held ball. With 11 seconds left, the ball was inbounded to Nowell and he swished a 30-footer with 3 seconds left. Ertel’s halfcourt attempt was off the mark at the buzzer.