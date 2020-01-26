Herb McGee had 17 points for the Jaguars (12-10, 5-6). Josh Ajayi added 17 points. Trhae Mitchell had 17 points.
The Trojans evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 52-43 on Jan. 11.
Arkansas-Little Rock takes on Coastal Carolina at home on Thursday. South Alabama plays Georgia State on the road on Thursday.
