Nowell shot 5 of 15 from the floor and converted all 12 of his foul shots.

Marko Lukic had 17 points for UALR (18-7, 12-2 Sun Belt Conference). Nikola Maric added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ruot Monyyong had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Marquis Eaton scored a season-high 25 points for the Red Wolves (15-10, 7-7). Caleb Fields added 15 points. J.J. Matthews had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Arkansas-Little Rock matches up against Texas State on the road on Thursday. Arkansas State faces Texas-Arlington on the road on Thursday.

