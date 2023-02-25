Nowell's 22 points lead No. 14 Kansas St. past Oklahoma St.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STILLWATER, Okla. — Markquis Nowell had 22 points, eight assists and four steals and No. 14 Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 73-68 on Saturday for its third straight win. Keyontae Johnson added 17 points for the Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12), who swept the regular-season series. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kalib Boone scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half on Senior Day for Oklahoma State. Caleb Asberry scored 13 points and John-Michael Wright added 12 for the Cowboys (16-13, 7-9), who have lost four straight.

Oklahoma State led 35-31 late in the first half, but Kansas State’s Desi Stills got a steal and layup as time expired to cut the Cowboys’ lead to two.

Boone went to work early in the second half. He scored a dunk and a layup in the first 63 seconds of the second half to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to six.

Kansas State rallied, and Nowell’s deep 3 after a scramble put the Wildcats ahead 40-39.

The game remained tight throughout the second half until Kansas State went on a run. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Johnson and Ismael Massoud put Kansas State ahead 65-60 with just over five minutes remaining, and the Wildcats hung on.

Kansas State: The Wildcats appear to be back on track, winning three straight after having lost four of five.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had allowed at least 85 points in its previous three games and allowed 49% shooting in this one.

Kansas State: Hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Baylor on Monday.

