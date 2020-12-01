Ntambwe redshirted last season after transferring from UNLV. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while playing in Texas Tech’s first three games this season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.8 points per game as a freshman for the Runnin’ Rebels during the 2018-19 season.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.