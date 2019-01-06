LAS VEGAS — Joel Ntambwe had a career-high 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help UNLV beat Wyoming 68-56 on Saturday night.

Ntambwe made 11 of 17 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range for the Rebels (8-6, 2-0 Mountain West), who are off to their best start in conference play in 13 years. UNLV beat Colorado State 78-76 in its Mountain West opener on Wednesday.

The Rebels trailed at halftime but took control with a 26-4 run early in the second half, capped at 56-40 by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s layup with 8:28 to play. The Cowboys (4-11, 0-2) cut the deficit to nine with seven straight points but got no closer.

Hunter Thompson had 15 of his career-high 17 points in the first half for Wyoming. Justin James scored 15 and Trace Young added 10 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.