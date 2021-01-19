Buffalo totaled 55 second-half points, a season high.
Josh Mballa had 22 points and seven steals for the Bulls (5-5, 3-3). Jeenathan Williams added 20 points and eight rebounds, and Ronaldo Segu had 19 points. Jayvon Graves, who was second on the Bulls in scoring coming into the contest with 17 points per game, scored only five points on 2-of-12 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.