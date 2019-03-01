MOSCOW, Idaho — Sal Nuhu was a force in the final 22 seconds, blocking a shot, scooping up a defensive rebound and making two free throws as Portland State rallied past Idaho 67-65 on Thursday night.

Nuhu, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound junior forward, scored 11 points with eight rebounds and three blocks for Portland State (14-14, 9-8 Big Sky Conference), which stretched its win streak to five games and climbed into a three-way tie for fifth place.

Holland Woods led the Vikings with 17 points and five assists, and Derek Brown scored 12.

Jared Rodriguez scored 13 to lead the Vandals (4-14, 1-16), but was 3-of-13 shooting. Trevon Allen scored 10 with six boards and five assists.

Idaho, seeking to break a 15-game losing streak, took an 8-6 lead on a Rodriguez bucket about five minutes in, built that to a 36-29 halftime score and didn’t surrender the lead until there was 8:46 left to play. The teams swapped the lead three times with three ties the rest of the way. Woods hit two free throws to break a 62-62 tie and Idaho never caught up. The Vandals missed four of their last five shots.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.