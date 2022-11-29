Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3)
The Lions have gone 1-2 away from home. SE Louisiana is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Kunkel averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Nunge is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.3 points for Xavier.
Roscoe Eastmond averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for SE Louisiana.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.