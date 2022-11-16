Nunge scores 23 in Xavier's 78-65 win against Fairfield

CINCINNATI — Jack Nunge’s 23 points helped Xavier defeat Fairfield 78-65 on Tuesday night.
Supreme Cook finished with 19 points for the Stags (0-3). Caleb Fields added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Fairfield. In addition, TJ Long finished with eight points and two steals.
Kunkel scored 13 points in the first half and Xavier went into halftime trailing 37-35. Nunge scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Xavier to a 13-point victory.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Friday. Xavier hosts Indiana and Fairfield visits Wagner.
