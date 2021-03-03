Demarkus Lampley had 17 points on five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds for Sam Houston (19-7). Freshmen Bryce Monroe added 10 points and Kian Scroggins had eight points with seven rebounds.
Jalen White had 16 points for the Islanders (4-19, 1-13), who have now lost four consecutive games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.