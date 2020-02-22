Ian DuBose topped the Huskies (3-22, 3-13) with 20 points. DuBose was 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line. Philip McKenzie finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Freshman Noah Thomasson came off the bench to score 12 on 6-of-7 shooting with five rebounds.
Sam Houston State shot 43% from the floor but just 28% from beyond the arc (7 of 25). The Bearkats sank 10 of 14 free throws. Houston Baptist shot 44% overall but just 22% from distance (4 of 18). The Huskies made 19 of 21 foul shots (90.5%).
The Bearkats swept the season series, beating the Huskies 95-75 in the first meeting.
