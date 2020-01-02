Sam Houston State posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Sha’markus Kennedy had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Cowboys (5-8, 0-2). Dru Kuxhausen added 15 points. A.J. Lawson had 14 points.
Sam Houston State matches up against Nicholls State at home on Saturday. McNeese State plays Central Arkansas on the road on Saturday.
