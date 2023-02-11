Nutter propels Northern Illinois past Western Michigan 81-53

DEKALB, Ill. — Zarigue Nutter scored 18 points to lead Northern Illinois to an 81-53 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Nutter also had three steals for the Huskies (11-14, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Harvin Ibarguen scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. David Coit was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.