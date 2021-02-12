SUPER SENIORS: McNeese State has relied heavily on its seniors. Keyshawn Feazell, A.J. Lawson, Dru Kuxhausen, Carlos Rosario and Chris Orlina have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 63 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Demons have scored 75.7 points per game and allowed 77.3 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 60 points scored and 86.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lawson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: McNeese State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 69.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: McNeese State’s Kuxhausen has attempted 145 3-pointers and connected on 42.1 percent of them, and is 16 for 37 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 83.1 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 10th among Division I teams. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 80.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 311th overall).

