YOUTH MOVEMENT: Incarnate Word has relied heavily on its freshmen. Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Cardinals points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Lutz has connected on 30.9 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 66: Incarnate Word is 0-14 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Northwestern State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cardinals have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Demons. Northwestern State has 36 assists on 89 field goals (40.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Incarnate Word has assists on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Northwestern State has held opposing teams to only 39.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Southland teams. Against conference opponents, the Demons have held opposing shooters to 38.9 percent.

