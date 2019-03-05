Northwestern State (11-18, 6-10) vs. Nicholls State (12-17, 5-11)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State seeks revenge on Nicholls State after dropping the first matchup in Natchitoches. The teams last played each other on Jan. 2, when the Colonels shot 42.9 percent from the field while limiting Northwestern State to just 37.5 percent on their way to the six-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Nicholls State’s Jeremiah Jefferson, Gavin Peppers and Daniel Regis have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kevin Johnson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Nicholls State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Colonels are 6-17 when opponents score more than 63 points.

COLD SPELL: Northwestern State has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 78.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Southland teams. The Colonels have averaged 12.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

