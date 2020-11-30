LAST TIME: Louisiana-Monroe got a 77-69 win over NW State when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.
DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 0-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Demons gave up 83.2 points per game while scoring 61.3 per matchup. Louisiana-Monroe went 2-5 in non-conference play, averaging 58.3 points and allowing 66.4 per game in the process.
