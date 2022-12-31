Nweke leads Quinnipiac against Manhattan after 21-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-5, 0-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 2-1 MAAC)
The Bobcats are 0-3 in conference play. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Luis Kortright averaging 3.9.
The Jaspers and Bobcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is shooting 38.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.
Paul Otieno is averaging 6.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Nweke is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.
Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.