Nweke leads Quinnipiac against Manhattan after 21-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-5, 0-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 2-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Ike Nweke scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 83-76 loss to the Siena Saints. The Jaspers are 2-3 on their home court. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC scoring 70.0 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Bobcats are 0-3 in conference play. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Luis Kortright averaging 3.9.

The Jaspers and Bobcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is shooting 38.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Paul Otieno is averaging 6.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Nweke is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

