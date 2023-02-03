Nweke scores 18 as Quinnipiac beats Fairfield 66-51

Nweke added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (17-6, 8-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Luis Kortright scored 12 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Dezi Jones recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Allan Jeanne-Rose led the Stags (10-12, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Fairfield also got 10 points, six rebounds and four steals from Jalen Leach. In addition, Supreme Cook had six points and seven rebounds.