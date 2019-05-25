OMAHA, Neb. — Jordan Nwogu had three hits and knocked in four runs to help Michigan defeat Nebraska 18-8 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round on Saturday.

The teams will play again later Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship game Sunday.

Jack Blomgren and Christan Bullock both had three hits for the second-seeded Wolverines (41-17).

Michigan scored seven runs on eight hits in the top of the first inning, including three before Nebraska recorded an out. Blomgren had the only extra-base hit in the inning, a ground-rule double that scored Nwogu.

Nebraska starter Reece Eddins lasted just one inning. He gave up eight runs on nine hits. The Cornhuskers fell behind 9-0 before rallying with two runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Michigan bounced back with six runs in the sixth, highlighted by Nwogu’s two-run homer.

Angelo Altavilla had three hits for fifth-seeded Nebraska (30-21).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.