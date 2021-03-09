Illinois meets fifth-seeded Northwestern in the second round on Wednesday.
Sydney Hilliard and Imani Lewis both had 11 points for the Badgers (5-19), who end on a five-game losing streak. Lewis also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 12th double-double.
Illinois scored the first 17 points of the game and led 24-2 after one quarter as Nye closed it out with two of her four 3-pointers. The Badgers were 0 for 18 from the field.
Wisconsin scored its first field goal at 7:52 of the second quarter and scored the first nine points but the Badgers missed their last 10 shots of the half and trailed 32-12.
Wisconsin, which won the regular-season meeting 69-57, was 0 for 7 from 3-point range and shot 12% (4 of 33) in the first half. The Badgers finished 1 of 13 behind the arc and 16 of 64 overall. Illinois was 8 of 25 from distance and 24 of 60 from the field.
