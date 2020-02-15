The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Coyotes with the win. South Dakota defeated Oral Roberts 91-80 on Jan. 25. Oral Roberts plays Denver on the road on Thursday. South Dakota takes on North Dakota State at home on Wednesday.
