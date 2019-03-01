DENVER — David Nzekwesi had 20 points as Denver snapped its seven-game losing streak, easily defeating Western Illinois 74-46 on Thursday night.

Joe Rosga had 19 points and six rebounds for Denver (8-21, 3-12 Summit League). Ade Murkey added 10 points.

Zion Young scored a season-high 21 points for the Leathernecks (9-19, 4-11). Kobe Webster added seven rebounds.

C.J. Duff, the Leathernecks’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

The Pioneers leveled the season series against the Leathernecks with the win. Western Illinois defeated Denver 78-60 on Dec. 30. Denver finishes out the regular season against Nebraska Omaha at home on Saturday. Western Illinois finishes out the regular season against South Dakota State on the road on Saturday.

