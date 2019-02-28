TULSA, Okla. — Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Oral Roberts narrowly defeated Omaha 84-80 on Thursday night.

D.J. Weaver had 15 points and three blocks for Oral Roberts (11-20, 7-9 Summit League). Francis Lacis added 11 points. Kaelen Malone had 10 points and seven assists for the home team.

Kevin Obanor, who was second on the Golden Eagles in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Mitch Hahn scored a career-high 35 points for the Mavericks (18-10, 12-3), whose six-game winning streak ended with the loss. Zach Jackson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Matt Pile had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. Oral Roberts defeated Omaha 87-84 on Dec. 30. Omaha finishes out the regular season against Denver on the road on Saturday. Oral Roberts next takes the floor in the Summit League Tournament.

