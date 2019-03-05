No. 6 seed Youngstown State (12-19, 8-10) vs. No. 3 seed Oakland (15-16, 11-7)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State is set to match up against Oakland in the first round of the Horizon tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 31, when Oakland made just three 3-pointers on 28 attempts while the Penguins hit 11 of 30 from deep en route to a 75-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais, Jaevin Cumberland and Brad Brechting have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Golden Grizzlies points over the last five games.

DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Quisneberry has connected on 32.5 percent of the 157 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 15-5 when it scores at least 74.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Grizzlies are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 10-16 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Penguins are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or worse, and 7-19 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34.5 percent, ranking the Penguins 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Oakland sits at just 25.4 percent (ranked 279th).

