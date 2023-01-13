Oakland faces Youngstown State after Townsend's 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Youngstown State Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-11, 5-2 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Youngstown State Penguins after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland’s 69-65 win over the Robert Morris Colonials. The Golden Grizzlies are 5-2 in home games. Oakland has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Penguins are 5-2 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State scores 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Townsend is averaging 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oakland.

Adrian Nelson is averaging 11.7 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Penguins. Dwayne Cohill is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

