Oakland hosts Spear and Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (8-9, 3-3 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-11, 4-2 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Kahliel Spear scored 22 points in Robert Morris' 77-70 win against the IUPUI Jaguars. The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-2 at home. Oakland is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Colonials have gone 3-3 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Grizzlies and Colonials face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Enoch Cheeks is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

