Oakland (11-16, 7-7) vs. Milwaukee (9-17, 4-9)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its third straight win over Milwaukee at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee’s last win at home against the Golden Grizzlies came on Feb. 10, 2015.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. DeAndre Abram, Vance Johnson and Jake Wright have collectively scored 44 percent percent of Milwaukee’s points this season and 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Oakland, Xavier Hill-Mais, Jaevin Cumberland and Brad Brechting have scored 59 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Darius Roy has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-8 when they score 63 points or fewer and 9-9 when they exceed 63 points. The Golden Grizzlies are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 11-4 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Oakland has scored 60 points per game and allowed 73.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Oakland’s offense has turned the ball over 12.9 times per game this year, but is averaging 20 turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

