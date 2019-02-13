Oakland (11-15, 7-6) vs. Green Bay (12-13, 6-6)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks revenge on Oakland after dropping the first matchup in Oakland. The teams last met on Jan. 12, when the Golden Grizzlies outshot Green Bay from the field 55.6 percent to 44.8 percent and made 10 more foul shots on their way to the 12-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais, Jaevin Cumberland and Brad Brechting have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Golden Grizzlies points over the last five games.

HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 34.5 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 74: Oakland is 0-11 when its offense scores 74 points or fewer. Green Bay is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 74 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: Green Bay is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Phoenix are 7-13 when opponents score more than 74 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 83.4 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 17th among Division 1 teams. The Oakland defense has allowed 77.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 282nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.