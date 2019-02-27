Illinois-Chicago (15-14, 9-7) vs. Oakland (13-16, 9-7)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland goes for the season sweep over Illinois-Chicago after winning the previous matchup in Chicago. The teams last met on Jan. 26, when the Golden Grizzlies outshot Illinois-Chicago 44.1 percent to 37.7 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 13-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais, Jaevin Cumberland and Brad Brechting have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Golden Grizzlies points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TARKUS: Tarkus Ferguson has connected on 36.1 percent of the 238 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-12 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Flames. Oakland has 48 assists on 84 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.