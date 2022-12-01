Oakland plays Cleveland State following Hervey's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (4-3) Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -5.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces the Cleveland State Vikings after Keaton Hervey scored 24 points in Oakland’s 76-64 loss to the Missouri State Bears. The Vikings are 2-1 on their home court. Cleveland State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 0-1 away from home. Oakland is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings and Golden Grizzlies face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Jayson Woodrich is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Cleveland State.

Trey Townsend is shooting 56.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Hervey is averaging 14.1 points for Oakland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

