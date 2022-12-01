Oakland plays Cleveland State following Hervey's 24-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (4-3)
The Golden Grizzlies have gone 0-1 away from home. Oakland is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Vikings and Golden Grizzlies face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Jayson Woodrich is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Cleveland State.
Trey Townsend is shooting 56.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Hervey is averaging 14.1 points for Oakland.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.