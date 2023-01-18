Oakland plays IUPUI after Moore's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 5-3 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-16, 0-8 Horizon) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Jalen Moore scored 20 points in Oakland’s 85-69 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins. The Jaguars are 2-5 in home games. IUPUI is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-3 against Horizon opponents. Oakland gives up 76.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 12.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Chris Osten is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Blake Lampman is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 steals. Trey Townsend is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

