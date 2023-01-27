Oakland takes on Youngstown State following Moore's 32-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-6, 7-3 Horizon)
The Penguins are 7-2 on their home court. Youngstown State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Golden Grizzlies are 7-3 in Horizon play. Oakland averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.
Moore is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.
Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.